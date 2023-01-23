Rivers Casino Portsmouth attracts visitors from near, far on opening day

Locals and out-of-towners alike are celebrating the arrival of the $340 million gaming and entertainment venue.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Ground may have only been broken at Rivers Casino Portsmouth in December 2021, but this moment has been years in the making.

A huge buzz surrounded the casino's grand opening on Monday. Thousands of visitors felt excitement in the air.

Scanning through a packed parking lot, 13News Now saw license plates from Virginia, of course, but also states like North Carolina, Tennessee, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Alabama.

Following a ceremonial ribbon cutting, a steady stream of people lined up, ready to place bets at Virginia's first full-service permanent casino.

"Rivers Casino, baby!" Kelly Rex of Hampton exclaimed.

Zachary Peña of Hampton told us why he came out and visited the casino Monday. "To have a little fun, use up some time and try to win big."

Some, indeed, won big. Others had different outcomes.

"I didn't win big, but I didn't lose big either. So, that's always a good thing," said Kevin Eggleston, a patron from Richmond.

"It was an adventure," said John Riddick of Currituck, North Carolina. "You've got to be lucky to win."

Inside are 1,448 slot machines, 57 tables, 24 poker tables, and several restaurants and bars, General Manager Roy Corby previously told 13News Now.

Casino executives dubbed the brand-new gaming and entertainment venue as a $340 million local investment.

They intended to have opening day earlier this month but faced a delay to allow more time for equipment tests.

"This is something cool," Rex added.

"I think it's a great addition for Portsmouth, and especially for 757," said Peña.

Some visitors, like Riddick and Eggleston, are already making plans to return.

"I loved it. I'll be back on Friday," said Eggleston.

Throughout the day, 13News Now crews on the ground received multiple complaints from viewers about smoking on the gaming floor.

A Rivers Casino Portsmouth spokesperson wrote us the following response.

"Rivers Casino Portsmouth has designated non-smoking areas throughout the facility, including all restaurants, BetRivers Sportsbook, The Sound Bar, Topgolf, and the poker room.