Overturned tractor-trailer carrying more than 160 pigs crashes in Suffolk

The crash happened in the 4100 block of Godwin Boulevard. A portion of Godwin Boulevard is closed for at least 2 more hours.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk police and fire and rescue responded to a crash involving a tractor-trailer on Monday morning.

The crash happened sometime before 1:42 a.m. in the 4100 block of Godwin Boulevard.

A tractor-trailer overturned on the road, causing a part of the road to close. The driver's injuries were minor, officials said.

The truck was carrying approximately 160-180 pigs at the time of the accident. Smithfield Foods sent a response team to the scene to assist with operations.