Mother of Deshayla Harris fights for answers five months after Oceanfront shootings

The family of Deshayla Harris is persistent in their calls for justice. Five months later, relatives and advocates say they feel no closer to answers.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — August 26 marks five months since chaos at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront left two people dead. 25-year-old Donovon Lynch and 29-year-old Deshayla Harris were shot to death. There are still more questions than answers in both cases.

The Harris family is fighting to keep Deshayla’s memory alive. Right by the intersection of 19th Street and Pacific Avenue in Virginia Beach, you’ll find a memorial garden in her honor.

“It’s for her, to represent the sunshine, the butterfly she was," said Tikeera Harris, Deshayla's sister.

Five months since someone shot and killed Deshayla at the Oceanfront, the Harris family said they’re not any closer to answers.

“Maybe if I had closure, I could move on a little bit. I can’t move on at all," said Elisheba Harris, Deshayla's mother. She is persistent in demanding justice for her slain daughter.

“I just don’t understand," said Elisheba.

Deshayla was an innocent bystander struck and killed by a stray bullet on March 26, according to police.

It was a chaotic night at the Oceanfront. Just minutes after that shooting, police say, an officer shot and killed Lynch.

Elisheba said she’s upset with a lack of communication from Virginia Beach detectives.

“This is a life. A text?," said Elisheba. "You can’t come and knock on my door. You can’t say, ‘Ms. Harris, can we meet somewhere,’ send me some flowers, this is a life.”

The Harris family and their advocates call for city and state leaders to reach out and join them in their demands for justice.

“It’s been five months, so we gave them time. So it’s not like you all are rushing it," said said Japhari Jones with BLM757. "What more is there to investigate after five months? She doesn’t even know where the case is," he said, motioning to Elisheba.

In late May, police released photos of possible witnesses. But the family hasn’t learned of any updates.

“If there’s anybody in the community who knows anything, speak up to this family," said family spokesman Earl Lewis.

Jones also added that a new GoFundMe link and online petition will be created soon.

Members of the Harris and BLM757 plan to march in DC Saturday.