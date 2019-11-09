VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach police are investigating after a man was seriously injured in a shooting Tuesday.

Police received a call for a gunshot wound in the 5800 block of W. Hastings Arch at 7:32 p.m.

When police arrived, they found a man with a serious gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital.

Detectives with the Department's Homicide Unit are still investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through P3Tips.

