4 Virginia Beach police officers to receive Congressional Badge of Bravery for heroic efforts during mass shooting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Four Virginia Beach Police Department officers will receive the Congressional Badge of Bravery for facing down the gunman in the Municipal Center mass shooting, likely saving many lives.

On Friday, city and state leaders, and Sen. Mark Warner will honor the officers who responded to Building 2 on May 31, 2019.

Those officers are Detective Sgt. Peter Koepp, Jr., Detective Sgt. Mark Laino, Master Police Officer Christopher Watkins, and Master Police Officer Bobby Meis.

Twelve people were killed and five others injured when a gunman opened fire inside Building 2.