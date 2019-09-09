VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Congresswoman Elaine Luria recently toured Naval Air Station Oceana, and during her visit, she learned infrastructure is the top issue at the East Coast Master Jet Base.

With most of the base infrastructure built in the 1950s, Oceana’s Commanding Officer, CAPT Chad Vincelette, highlighted the pressing need to renovate or replace aging facilities.

For example, the base’s largest squadron, VFA-106, the Fleet Replacement Squadron, trains all new and returning F/A-18 pilots. The squadron’s hangar was built in 1957.

The roof leaks, the air conditioning system doesn’t work, and the bathroom plumbing frequently clogs and leaks.

RELATED: Naval Air Station Oceana holds pre-air show mishap drill

In addition to hangar issues, several of the base’s barracks, totaling about 800 rooms, have been condemned due to black mold and leaky roofs. Junior sailors who would otherwise live there are then forced to rent apartments ahead of being financially prepared to do so.

“The House just passed a $733 billion defense budget, so there has to be funding to address these foundational needs,” Congresswoman Luria said. “In Hampton Roads, we understand how important our training and maintenance facilities are to prepare our forces for deployment. Congress and the Navy must prioritize these repairs and in some cases replace whole buildings. I’ll bring what I’ve learned to Washington and fight for our strong military community.”

RELATED: US Navy: Loud noise heard in across Hampton Roads was sonic boom

Congresswoman Elaine Luria represents Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District. She serves on the House Armed Services Committee, where she is the Vice Chair of the Seapower and Projection Forces Subcommittee, and the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs, where she serves as Chair of the Disability Assistance and Memorial Affairs Subcommittee.

More Congresswoman Luria News: