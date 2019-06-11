WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Congresswoman Elaine Luria is coming to Williamsburg to host a town hall on Thursday.

The event will be held at the Williamsburg Library Theater from 6:30 to 8 p.m. The doors will open at 5:30 p.m.

The town hall will allow Rep. Luria to hear ideas, suggestions, and questions from residents of the Hampton Roads region. The event will be similar to past town halls in Virginia Beach, Yorktown, and the Eastern Shore.

At this event, attendees will have the opportunity to discuss how Congresswoman Luria can best represent their interests in Congress and ask about specific pieces of legislation.

“It will be great to be back in Williamsburg and hear about the issues that matter most to our community,” Congresswoman Luria said. “Town halls allow me to hear directly from those I represent and connect residents with key federal agencies. I look forward to a productive dialogue.”

