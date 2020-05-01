Chesapeake Police Chief Kelvin Wright will retire in August

In his tenure with CPD, Wright trained other officers, led both the Second and Fifth precincts, and has championed crime reduction programs for Chesapeake.

CHESAPEAKE, Va.

A spokesman for the Chesapeake Police Department said Chief Kelvin L. Wright is preparing to retire from the job on August 1.

Wright, a Portsmouth native, joined CPD in 1982. The city's website says his 40-year career went from patrolman to sergeant, to lieutenant, captain, major, and finally, chief of police -- with a few lateral career moves along the way.

In his tenure with CPD, Wright trained other officers, led both the Second and Fifth precincts, and has championed crime reduction programs for Chesapeake.

When he's not at the office, Wright is a husband and a father, serves as a deacon and Sunday School teacher at church, and coaches little league athletics.

Leo Kosinski, the police department's spokesman, did not say who would take up the reins of police chief when Wright leaves.

The news of his approaching retirement came right after Norfolk City Manager Chip Filer announced that Norfolk's police chief, Larry Boone, would retire on April 29. Boone's last day in the office will be April 8.