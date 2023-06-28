Civic league presidents lay out priorities, as new Norfolk city manager takes the helm

Norfolk City Council members wasted little time in finding the next city manager, and they didn't have to look. Now, community leaders are weighing in.

NORFOLK, Va. — There is someone new overseeing city employees and handling big projects in Norfolk.

The shakeup comes after City Manager Dr. Chip Filer resigned from his post.

Council members swiftly appointed Deputy City Manager Pat Roberts as the next person to take over.

Because of a new severance agreement put into place for Filer around two weeks ago, some people in Norfolk had suspicions about him leaving.

They were confirmed when news of his resignation came to light.

Mayor Kenny Alexander called what happened with Filer a "mutual separation." On the heels of his resignation, Roberts, who most recently served as deputy city manager, is taking a step up.

On the path forward, 13News Now spoke with civic league presidents who said they are looking forward to working with a familiar face.

"We worked with him a lot in the past," said Leila Vann with the Downtown Norfolk Civic League (DNCL).

Vann said Roberts has previously spoken with the DNCL on topics like the business compliance unit and public safety initiatives.

"Just a huge advocate of having increased police presence, having the surveillance cameras on the street and in the garages," said Vann.

She also described Roberts as a positive leader. DNCL members are ready to work with him on their top priority.

"The last two or three years, it was safety. Now, I will say, it is a grocery store," said Vann.

She also mentioned walkability in the downtown corridor as another priority.

President of the Olde Huntersville Civic League, Min. Carolyn J. Latham, echoed Vann's enthusiasm.

"Looking forward to working with Mr. Roberts," said Latham.

She said some of their neighborhood's priorities include creating safe, clean, walkable streets, improving connectivity, upgrading recreation services, beautifying the area and fostering a sustainable community.

"We want a safe, growing healthy community," Latham added.

She also shared her hopes for the new city manager.

"Visible in all the community, not with just the businesses but all the communities and make himself available," said Latham.

According to Roberts' online biography, he has more than two decades of experience in local government including a stint as city manager in Suffolk from 2015 to 2020.

Reverting to Filer, members of some local community groups criticized him over his hiring practices in early April.

When it came down to three finalists for the police chief job, Filer strayed from the candidate pool to make his ultimate pick, Mark Talbot from Hampton.

That said, a city auditor found no violations in the process.

One of the groups that previously called on Filer to step down was the NAACP Norfolk Branch.

President Stacie Armstead shared the following statement with 13News Now: