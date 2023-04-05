Mayor Bobby Dyer announces reelection campaign

Dyer was first elected mayor in November 2018. His announcement precedes several events and festivals to come, including the Something in the Water music festival.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Wednesday, Mayor of Virginia Beach Bobby Dyer announced he will seek reelection.

Dyer's announcement comes as the city heads into a season full of city events and festivals.

This month, the Something in the Water music festival will return to Virginia Beach. That's from April 28 to 30. There are also a number of new events coming to the city.

The Jackalope Festival will hit Virginia Beach from June 2 to the 4 and invites athletes to compete in high-adrenaline action sports.

Beach It! is a new country music festival that will hit the Oceanfront from June 23 through June 25. The headliners are Miranda Lambert, Luke Bryan and Thomas Rhett.

"The strength of Virginia Beach are the people of Virginia Beach. I am honored to serve and excited about the path to our future," Dyer said.

Dyer also points to the opening of a state-of-the-art sports center and the financing of the Atlantic Park surf and entertainment venue as big city successes.

In the announcement, Dyer's team pointed to a list of national accolades Virginia Beach has earned, like Safest Large City, Cleanest City in America, Most Caring City, Best Place for Veterans and more.

Dyer also cited his bipartisan leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic in the announcement. During that time, he says he "worked with a governor of an opposite political party to open beaches and businesses."

The mayor says his experience will be "crucial" in uncertain times to come, specifically referencing inflation and economic pressure.

"While we have had exceptional success, we can't rest on our laurels," Dyer said. "While we can't control what happens in Washington, D.C., we can make sure we have a steady hand on the tiller here in Virginia Beach."

Dyer was first elected to office in November 2018. He was reelected again in 2020. He's the first veteran to become mayor of Virginia Beach. Dyer served in the United States Marines until 1972.