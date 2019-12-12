VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach man was put behind bars twice in December on child porn charges.

Jason Perez was first arrested on December 3 and charged with producing, distributing and financing child porn.

Police said Perez was bonded out on those charges and then arrested again on December 11 for 10 counts of obscene material/possession of material with a minor.

Both times he was arrested in the 3600 block of Chase Court in Virginia Beach where neighbors told 13News Now report Niko Clemmons he lives with his family, including some kids.

Police said Perez used electronic communication devices to communicate with juveniles and share photos.

