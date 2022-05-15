Cory Bigsby's lawyer files motion to reconsider bond for the third time

If Bisgby is denied bond again, he will continue to stay in custody until his next court appearance, which is set for June 13.

Example video title will go here for this video

HAMPTON, Va. — The lawyer of Cory Bigsby has filed a motion for a Hampton judge to reconsider bond for the third time in total.

Cory Bigsby, who is the father of missing 4-year-old Codi, has been in jail since February on seven charges of felony child neglect that are unrelated to his son's disappearance.

Cory reported Codi missing for the first time on January 31, and the search still continues in May.

Bigsby's previous attorney, Jeffrey Ambrose, filed a motion to withdraw in April because "an ethical conflict has arisen that precludes further representation."

In the latest motion, Bigsby's newly-hired lawyer Amina Matheny-Willard cites over 20 reasons that Hampton Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court should reconsider holding Bigsby.

One of the reasons cited is that the Hampton Police Department denied Bigsby his Constitutional right to counsel when they first brought him in for questioning in February after Codi was reported missing.

Matheny-Willard also states that she believes he shouldn't be considered to be a flight risk at this time.

On May 11, Matheny-Williard filed a formal complaint against Hampton Police Chief Mark Talbot for statements he made when the search for Codi began, claiming that they obstructed justice and tampered with a potential jury pool for the case involving the unrelated charges.

She also sent a cease-and-desist letter to several Hampton officials on April 30.