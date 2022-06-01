In one year, 13 people in Hampton Roads have been arrested and charged for their involvement in the Capitol Riot

From assaulting a police officer to violent entry and disorderly conduct, these are the charges and case updates for the local people involved in the Jan. 6 attack.

NORFOLK, Va. — In the one year since the January 6 riot, federal authorities have arrested and charged 13 people in the Hampton Roads area for their involvement in the storming of the U.S. Capitol.

Prosecutors are offering plea deals to most people accused of disorderly conduct or breaking into the Capitol, while seeking stronger punishments for people charged with attacking police officers or other felonies.

Here's the list of people who were arrested in Hampton Roads, including details from criminal complaints, indictments, statements of facts, and plea agreements.