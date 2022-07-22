Amina Matheny-Willard hires 3 more lawyers, retired judge to help Cory Bigsby's case

Amina Matheny-Willard said attorneys Kenneth Singleton and Curtis Brown are stepping in to help, along with Peter Hanson from Northern Virginia.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HAMPTON, Va. — The lawyer for the father of missing 4-year-old Codi Bigsby is adding more attorneys to the case.

Cory Bigsby faces 30 charges unrelated to his son's disappearance, which was first reported six months ago. On Friday, Amina Matheny-Willard announced three new lawyers would be joining her on Bigsby's case.

She said local attorneys Kenneth Singleton and Curtis Brown are stepping in to help, along with Peter Hanson from Northern Virginia.

Judge James Hawks, a retired judge from Portsmouth, is also joining the team.

Last month, a grand jury found enough evidence for Bigsby to head to trial. He faces 30 charges of child neglect and abuse. If convicted on all 30 charges, Cory Bigsby could face up to more than 100 years in prison.

Matheny-Willard said she's planning to schedule a new bond hearing for Bigsby in August.

"It's important to continue to ask for bond, because he is definitely entitled to bond based on the statute," she said. "There is nothing in that statute based on the charges that he is charged with where he should be denied bond."

Matheny-Willard told 13News Now court officials will determine a trial date soon.

His next court date is scheduled for November 17.