VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The public is finally learning what the independent investigation into the May 31 Virginia Beach Municipal Center mass shooting uncovered.

The team from Chicago-Based risk management consulting firm Hillard Heintze spoke before city council at a special session on Wednesday, November 13.

A special session was called so the presentation wouldn't interfere with the regular city council agenda.

The investigation began when the team of 11 investigators arrived in July.

Investigators looked into a variety of issues surrounding the shooting including a motive. The hope of the investigation is to provide survivors, victims' families and the public with answers.

The Hillard Heintze investigation found some risk factors like weapon purchases and isolation from family but could not find a "definitive motive for the attack." The investigation also did not reveal any signs that would have "warranted intervention" by the city before the shooting.

Hillard Heintze also said there were "isolated comments" reporting a toxic culture but overall there was not enough evidence, reports or opinions to support the idea that a toxic work environment is a problem for the City of Virginia Beach.

The investigation was able to refute the rumors that the shooter was disgruntled and angry about being passed over for a promotion.

The shooter started visiting websites of other mass shootings in May 2018, more than a year before the shooting, but never communicated intent.

Hillard Heintze said that training on workplace violation prevention is needed within the City of Virginia Beach, employee reporting protocol changes and Human Resource management of employee reports needs a new focus. The team recommended a centralized Human Resources model for the future.

Hillard Heintze CEO Arnette F. Heintze said on September 24 that the timeline for the investigation was extended past the original projected end date of early-October for several reasons including the level of outreach engagement and thousands of pieces of "electronic communication."

According to City Auditor Lyndon Remias the full report of the independent investigation would be posted online when it's completed.

